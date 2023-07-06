Collegium recommends Justice D. K. Upadhyaya of Allahabad HC as Chief Justice of Bombay HC

July 06, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - Mumbai

The Supreme Court Collegium on July 5 recommended Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya of Allahabad High Court as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

Chief Justice R. D. Dhanuka of the Bombay High Court retired on May 30, after which, Justice Nitin Jamdar was appointed acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC.

The collegium order reads, “A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay has arisen recently consequent upon retirement of Mr Justice Ramesh D. Dhanuka. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made. It is proposed to appoint Mr Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay.”

Justice Upadhyaya was appointed as a judge of the Allahabad High Court on 21 November 2011 and is now a senior puisne Judge in his parent Court. He has been functioning there since his elevation and has acquired experience of more than 11 years in dispensing justice in the largest High Court in the country.

On appointment of Justice Upadhyaya, the High Court of Allahabad which is the largest High Court with a total judge-strength of 160 would get adequate representation among the Chief Justices of High Courts.

The collegium of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chandrachud, justice Sanjay Kaul) and justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya is fit and suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay. In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, consultation has been held with the consultee-Judge/s with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya for appointment as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.”