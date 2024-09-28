Coldplay ticket rush: BookMyShow CEO, technical head summoned by Mumbai cops

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned BookMyShow chief executive officer and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and the company's technical head in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Friday (September 27, 2024).

Also read: Coldplay India concert 2025: When 13 million fans logged in to book tickets

The probe has been initiated on the complaint of an advocate accusing the ticketing platform, the official said.

"Accordingly, the CEO and co-founder of BookMyShow Ashish Hemrajani along with the company's technical head have been summoned. Their statements will be recorded on Saturday. A preliminary enquiry has begun," the official said.

Incidentally, Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of the "Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025" due to the phenomenal response here. The band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year.