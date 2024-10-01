ADVERTISEMENT

Coldplay concert ticket row: Mumbai police record statement of BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija

Published - October 01, 2024 03:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Anil Makhija, the COO of BookMyShow has been accused of allegedly engaging in black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay

PTI

Anil Makhija, the COO of BookMyShow’s parent company Big Tree Entertainment arrives at the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing office in connection with the black market sales of Coldplay Concert tickets case, in Mumbai on September 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai police recorded the statement of the chief operating officer (COO) of online ticket aggregator BookMyShow in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Tuesday (October 1,2024).

Anil Makhija, COO of the company, appeared before officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday (September 30,2024) to record his statement, the official said.

"Ensured every fan had fair chance": BookMyShow clarifies stance on Coldplay concert ticketing issue

The EOW had on Saturday (September 28, 2024) summoned BookMyShow's chief executive officer (CEO) Ashish Hemrajani in connection with a complaint by an advocate accusing the ticketing platform. However, he failed to appear before the police, he said.

The highly-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai in January 2025 has been clouded by concerns about ticketing scams on BookMyShow, as millions of fans scrambled for a limited number of tickets.

Two firms dominate online movie ticketing amid high ‘handling’ fees

The band has three shows at the D..Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year as part of its “Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025”.

