Colaba’s Afghan Church, the 165-year-old war memorial, reopens after a ₹14-crore renovation

April 27, 2024 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST

Built in the memory of the soldiers who died in the Anglo-Afghan war, the 165-year-old Church of St John the Evangelist, commonly known as the Afghan Church in Mumbai’s Colaba, is an Anglican structure that stands tall as a testimony to time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, World Monuments Fund India (WMFI) completed a 24-month (from March 2022) restoration project of the church, which reopened its doors to the public on March 3, 2024. WMFI in partnership with Citi Bank India funded ₹14 crores to restore the war memorial church in collaboration with the Afghan Church’s Pastorate Committee & Custodian.

A spokesperson from the Afghan Church Pastorate Committee says, “The sheer size of the structure, years of deterioration, the amount of work required and our limited funds, meant we were facing an almost impossible task. After many years of effort, the WMFI Association, with funding from Citi Bank India, engaged a highly skilled team of heritage restoration professionals enabling the successful restoration of this magnificent church to its former glory.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The building and its setting acts as a touchstone for the early settlement of Bombay. Affiliated with the Mumbai Diocese of the Church of North India, this Gothic church is designated as a Grade I heritage structure and was constructed between 1847 and 1858.

The church property sits within the residential zone of the Western Naval command, propounding a cantonment imageability, resplendent with old bungalows and tree covered avenues. Being the Garrison Church of Bombay, it has always been a popular venue for military weddings, as a result of which it was dubbed the ‘Bride’s church’.

There is another reason you may find it familiar: many Hindi films have also been shot in this church — Black, Brothers, OK Jaanu, Force 2 and 102 Not Out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Designed by Henry Conybeare, the Afghan Church commemorates various regiments, including the Bombay Army, the Madras Army, the Bengal Army, and HM’s army, and other regiments who fought in the First Anglo-Afghan War I (1838- 1940) and Second Anglo-Afghan War(1878-1880).

Historical value

The Afghan Church was built on land designated by the British Government to honour the loss of the lives of 4,500 soldiers and 12,000 of their camp followers in the wars. On December 4, 1847 the foundation stone was laid by Sir George Russell Clerk, the Governor of Bombay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The church set the neo-Gothic trend in the city with the collaboration of English civil engineer and Gothic revival architect, Conybeare, known for designing notable churches in what was then Bombay, and Henry Bartle Frere, former Governor of the Bombay Presidency.

Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation and board member of WMFI says, “The Afghan Church is a remarkable gem in India’s ecclesiastical architecture, serving as a guiding beacon for ships entering Bombay harbour. Despite its status as a Grade I Heritage site, obtaining governmental or special grants proved challenging due to its religious nature. Recognising the church’s architectural brilliance and its role as a poignant war memorial is crucial on a national scale.”

The restoration project

ADVERTISEMENT

WMFI, through its expert conservation consultant Kirtida Unwalla drew up a comprehensive conservation plan funded by Citi Bank. The exterior walls of the church are done with Kurla stone and basalt, likely sourced from Jogeshwari – Malad quarries, while the interior is adorned with Porbunder limestone. The roof was restored to its original material including teak timber trusses on stone pilasters.

The flags, carried during the Second Afghan War, are still extant and have been restored. Extensive research was undertaken to link the regimental colours, pennants and crests.

Sir Charles Gayzer of Gartmore, Perthshire, gifted a set of eight bells in 1903 to commemorate his wedding. Crafted by John Taylor & Co., Loughborough, these bells were meant for full circle ringing and Ellacombe chiming. The restoration of the eight bells focussed on reinstating the original design of the supporting structure and preserving their unique sound.

The original construction of the porch dates to 1865 when it was erected under Chaplain Rex Maule. Comprising stone masonry adorned with pointed arches supporting its flat roof, the porch suffered extensive deterioration over time, evident in the decayed timber joists and ‘ladi-coba‘ flooring laid in cement, leading to water leakage issues. Meticulous reconstruction of the porch was undertaken, involving the dismantling and re-laying of the roof slab using lime, along with the repair of the spoiled timber joists.

The baptismal font, a vital Christian initiation element, initially placed below the Philip Anderson window, was later moved to the main vestibule area post-1858. This eight-faceted stone structure with a wooden dome-shaped cover underwent careful restoration.

Nine stone arches adorn the wall above the main church entrance. In 1882, Rev (later Archdeacon) CFH Johnston decided to include memorials for those who died in the Second Afghan War. The stone surfaces and delicate lettering underwent a cleaning process using mildly alkaline solvent to recover the original colours.

In the church vestibule, 13 brass memorial plaques were restored using a combination of solvents and cleaning agents.

A brass lectern, placed at the Afghan Church since May 2, 1865, with an eagle atop, symbolising St. John the Evangelist also underwent restoration due to signs of corrosion and dark residues. The Memorial Cross, made from Porbunder stone and situated to the left of the church, features inscribed marble plaques on each of its four facets. The restoration process began with a thorough recording of weathered surfaces, microbiological growth, stains, chipped areas, previous repairs, and other objective signs of distress on the stone.

The East and the West stained-glass windows (over the altar and entrance respectively) are the legacy of William Wailes, a 19th-Century stained glass expert. Wailes, one of England’s most accomplished and visionary stained-glass manufacturers, was renowned for the unique ability to harness bright colour pigments in glass (a difficult feat in the mid-1800s). The main panels with their richly detailed depictions of Biblical scenes were manufactured in Britain and shipped to India via a long and arduous sea route. After over 150 years of exposure to a hot and humid climate, the stained-glass panels were long overdue for conservation. The clerestory windows had “Victorian patterned glass” that is no longer in production. After intense research and development with a Mumbai-based glass company, an “embossed” replica of the patterned glass was made.

An architectural studio was established where regular research, training and workshops were conducted. Experts from India and the UK were consulted consistently as each element of the Afghan Church required different specialised skills, IIT-Madras, Chennai was consulted on the bowed West wall, the York Minster Centre of Excellence in Heritage Craft Skills and Estate Management advised on the stone damage, while Alfred Fisher, the world’s leading expert in stained glass advised on the complexities faced in restoring the stained glass.

With its reopening, the church will once again host public concerts, art shows, and other cultural events. Amita Baig, executive director, WMFI concludes, “The restoration of the Afghan Church marks the end of a 30-plus year quest by experts and heritage aficionados’ to raise awareness for the value of this early Gothic building. Its restoration is enormously satisfying and hopefully returns the Afghan Church to its rightful place in city’s heritage map.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.