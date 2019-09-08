Colaba man detained for pushing child off 7th floor

A Colaba resident was taken into custody late on Saturday night for allegedly throwing his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter off the seventh floor of their building. Police officials confirmed that the incident had occurred at Ashoka Tower near the Radio Club at 8.30 p.m. The girl was rushed to GT Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission.

“A case of murder is being registered against the accused. We are conducting inquiries,” deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Sangramsinh Nishandar said.