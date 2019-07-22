Colaba fire: locals help rescue efforts

The fire that killed one person at Colaba’s Churchill Chambers on Sunday saw local residents running into the building to try and douse it and rescue those trapped inside.

Building residents were left shocked by the death of third-floor resident Shyam Ayyar (54), who had gone into the innermost room of his flat to shield himself. However, the intensity of the fire was the highest inside. He was found there much later and declared dead before reaching hospital.

A policeman patrolling the area first noticed the fire and called the control room around noon. Fire engines and ambulances reached the spot at 12.25 p.m.

Ayyar was a financial consultant and lived with one Pooja Dadlani. He had been living in the building for over five years. “He was trying to douse the fire. We cannot believe that he is no more. His son, who resides in the U.K., and other relatives are flying down on Monday,” Anupam Mittal, a friend of Ayyar, said.

‘No fire audit’

Churchill Chambers is an old residential building, and while it does possess fire safety equipment, many residents complained that a fire audit had never been carried out in any of the buildings in the area. “We are lucky that the fire took place on a Sunday, otherwise, fire engines would have had a tough time reaching here due to double parking. We kept saying that an incident like this was waiting to happen, and would be a wake-up call,” Subhash Motwani, a nearby resident, said.

Murtuza Poonawala, the landlord of the building, was also trapped inside with his family. One of the family members, Yusuf, had to be taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation. The Poonawala family refused to talk to The Hindu.

A friend of the family told The Hindu at Bombay Hospital, “Yusuf is all right. He is being kept in the intensive care unit because he has inhaled a lot of smoke. But he does not have any burn injuries, and we are hoping he will be discharged soon.”

According to hospital authorities, Mr. Poonawala was admitted for breathing difficulty and a lung injury, but is stable and on oxygen support.

Rocky Lobo (50), a resident of a nearby building, rushed to help when he heard a fire had broken out.

“My mother lives on the second floor and I am aware of every single exit. When I heard about the fire, I volunteered to guide the fire officials,” Mr. Lobo said.

He said, “When I entered the building, there was thick smoke. The fire had spread through Ayyar’s house. We started breaking open doors to reach the trapped residents faster. The fire officials carried Yusuf Poonawala as he had lost consciousness.”

Gokul Shinde, a police officer, was on his way to Colaba market when he saw the fire. “I started helping Mr. Lobo and the fire officials present at the scene. We managed to rescue four people who were stuck on the third floor. Two of them were senior citizens,” Mr. Shinde said.

Efforts in vain

The locals also tried to rescue Ayyar. “Ms. Dadlani had reached downstairs safely and was asking us to go and rescue him. She told us he was in the balcony and was trying to douse the fire,” Mr. Lobo said.

“We managed to reach the balcony, but the bedroom was ablaze and there were thick clouds of smoke. We couldn’t enter the room, but could see that he was lying unconscious on the floor. We alerted the fire brigade personnel,” Mr. Shinde said.

Firefighters initially weren’t equipped with masks or enough water, as they had come to inspect another building.

“The officials told us how to enter the room and told us to kneel as there was too much smoke. Mr. Shinde and I broke the doors to open the windows, and guided the officials,” Mr. Lobo said.

The fire brigade is still investigating the cause of the blaze. Chief fire officer Prabhat Rahangdale said, “These buildings always pose a challenge as the old structures have small staircases and lofts and due to the extensive use of wood. Being a Sunday, we could reach the spot sooner. The upper windows do not have any grilles which made it more accessible.”