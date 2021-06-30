Coastal road project: HC allows felling of trees at Tata Gardens

Mumbai

30 June 2021 23:52 IST

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the felling of trees at Tata Gardens, Breach Candy, for the construction of an eight-lane and 22-km-long coastal road project by vacating an interim stay on it which had restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from cutting the trees.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and G.S. Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by NGO Society for Improvement, Greenery and Nature, through advocates Ankit Kulkarni and Ronita Bhattacharya.

Advertising

Advertising

The court dismissed the PIL after Mr. Kulkarni said it was not in a position to deposit 0.5% of the entire project cost in court for hearing the plea on merits as demanded by the Bench to prove its bona fide.

On January 6, BMC’s tree authority allowed felling of 140 trees at Tata Gardens for the project, of which 79 would be transplanted. This order was challenged by the NGO before the court.

The PIL said that it was challenging the notices issued and permissions granted by the tree authority for felling of 140 trees situated inside and outside Tata Gardens, which were allegedly affected by the road widening work and construction of an underground parking lot at Bhulabhai Desai Road. The PIL sought that the notices be declared illegal and void. It sought protection, preservation and conservation of 316 trees at Tata Gardens, which were affected by the road widening and construction of a parking lot for the coastal road project.

The project, which costs ₹12,751 crore, will pass through Priyadarshini Park, Tata Gardens and Haji Ali, and at least 600 trees will be felled and transplanted.

On May 20, another Division Bench of Justices S.J. Kathawalla and S.P. Tavade had in an interim order protected the trees and refrained the BMC from cutting them.