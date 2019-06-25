‘Coastal road project does not need environmental nod’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Bombay High Court that the coastal road project does not require environmental clearance under the environment impact assessment (EIA) notification of 2006, as it does not attract the qualifying norms as per the notification.

After hearing all petitioners opposing the project, D.J. Khambata, appearing for the BMC, argued before a Division Bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice N.M. Jamdar.

Mr. Khambata said the EIA notification does not apply to the coastal road project. “It is evident from the material on record that the purpose of the project is the creation of a road to ease traffic congestion, to reduce pollution generated by vehicles, and the creation of open green spaces. The petitioners’ (opposing the project) argument ignores these facts.”

He relied on a joint technical committee’s report titled, ‘Need for new roads in the city to facilitate speedy travel between different parts and reduce the transport related pollution is clearly undisputable.’

“The coastal road mentioned in the report will answer the requirement of road transport, help reduce pollution, and generate recreational spaces in the city, to enhance the quality of life,” he said.

Quoting the report, Mr. Khambata said, “The dominant purpose of the project is to lay a road mapping the coastline of the city by way of reclamation of land. The provision of cycle tracks and jogging tracks is envisaged as a benefit.”

He also mentioned minutes of the meeting held by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority in 2013, which said, “Coastal road based on reclamation is a cost-effective option.”

He also argued that the petitioners’ suggestion that the BMC is not accepting the coastal road project as an area development project to avoid public consultation is misconceived.