Coaching centre office-bearer held for rape

An office-bearer of a Kharghar coaching centre has been arrested two months after a rape case was registered against him by an employee of the institute.

The accused was on the run after his anticipatory bail applications were rejected by the Panvel civil court and the Bombay High Court.

Unit 3 of the Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested the accused, Dipesh Jain, on Wednesday after receiving information that he would be coming to Nerul to meet a lawyer to prepare an anticipatory bail plea to be filed in the Supreme Court.

“After the case was registered in October, he had sought anticipatory bail from the Panvel court, which rejected the plea. He then approached the High Court, which also refused him relief. He went into hiding and was travelling across Gujarat and Rajasthan,” senior inspector Vijay Kadbane from Unit 3, Crime Branch, said.

The case for rape and voluntarily causing hurt was registered on October 15 against two office-bearers of the Kharghar branch of a chain of coaching centres.

The complainant, an 18-year-old part-time supervisor, had been working with the Nerul branch of the institute since August. On September 10, she was assigned work at the Kharghar branch. She left the centre around 7.30 p.m., but realised she had forgotten her umbrella and returned.

Mr. Jain, a business developer, was sitting in the room and closed the door. He forced himself on her and when she fought back, he banged her head against the wall. She managed to free herself and fled.

The next day, she told her superior about the incident and asked for a transfer to the Koparkhairane branch. He promised to take strict action against Mr. Jain.

Later, when the girl followed up with the superior, he asked her to meet him in a hotel. Suspecting that he too wanted to abuse her, she filed a police case against both of them.

Mr. Kadbane said, “We are still verifying the role of her superior and hence have not arrested him.”