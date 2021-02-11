Coach of moving train gets detached in Mumbai, traffic hit

No passenger was injured in the incident.

A coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train near Jogeshwari station in Mumbai on Thursday morning, delaying local and long distance trains on the western line during peak hours, officials said.

However, this delayed further journey of the affected train and local train services, causing inconvenience to scores of commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network.

The incident took place between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down (Borivali-bound) fast line at around 5.30 a.m. when the train's rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coach, a railway official said.

"It was an empty coach on the rear end of the train and it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It got uncoupled near the Jogeshwari station," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Later, the coach was re-coupled with the train and it departed for further journey at 6.40 a.m., he said.

"No passenger was injured in the incident," he said.

Earlier, the train had left from the Bandra Terminus at 5.10 a.m. for its destination Ramnagar in Uttar Pradesh, another Railway official said.

It was supposed to reach Borivali station in Mumbai at 5.33 a.m., but due to the incident, it arrived there at 7.03 a.m., he said.

Because of the incident, the suburban trains on the western line were running late by 10 to 15 minutes and the movement of several outstation trains was also affected, the official said.

"Due to technical issue at Jogeshwari station, all UP and DOWN suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10-15 minutes," the Western Railway's Divisional Railway Manager said on their official Twitter handle.