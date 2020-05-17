CM’s election: Sena slams Fadnavis, but compliments Modi, Shah

The Shiv Sena on Saturday accused the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to block Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s election to the Legislative Council, but credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for not creating political instability.

The Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress government in the State was “atmanirbhar” (self-reliant), said the Sena mouthpiece Saamana in its editorial.

“Despite attempts to create hurdles in the functioning of the State government in the last six months, Mr. Thackeray has been elected unopposed to the Legislative Council,” the editorial said.

In a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, the editorial said attempts were made to put the government in a fix by blocking Mr. Thackeray’s nomination to the Council through the Governor’s quota.

“Some people thought Mr. Thackeray (who had to get elected before the end of May) will have to resign, there would be President’s rule and they could return by having an early morning swearing-in,” it said.

After the Assembly elections last year, Mr. Fadnvavis was sworn in as Chief Minister for a second time with NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy in an early morning ceremony, but the BJP leader had to resign soon after for lack of numbers.

Saturday’s editorial, interestingly, gave credit to the top BJP leadership for averting a political crisis in the State “Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah did not allow instability in the State. Not allowing the CM to get elected is good as political strategy. But to think of such politics when the State is fighting coronavirus is not good,” it said.

“Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah had to inject vaccine to tackle this virus and the Governor had to recommend holding of elections,” it said.

The editorial also took a swipe at State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil for predicting a “political earthquake” in the State unit of the Congress, a ruling coalition partner.

“While the State is fighting the novel coronavirus, Mr. Patil is trying to do whatever it takes to bring down the government.,” it said.