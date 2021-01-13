Mumbai

CMO creates stir, refers to Osmanabad as Dharashiv

The official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) again stirred controversy on Wednesday by referring to Osmanabad as Dharashiv while posting about the decisions taken at a State Cabinet meeting.

The CMO tweeted a photo with the caption: “Dharashiv-Osmanabad will have a new government medical college with a capacity of 100 students and an adjoining 430-bed hospital.” Congress leader Amit Deshmukh heads the Medical Education Department.

The tweet is being seen as Uddhav Thackeray’s signal to his allies that the renaming of cities is still on the government’s agenda. The Shiv Sena has been demanding the renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

