CM, wife visit Kedarnath ahead of counting day

Following in the footsteps of the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Kedarnath on Wednesday, a day before counting of votes for the Assembly polls. Mr. Fadnavis is seeking a second term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the shrine on May 18, a day ahead of the final phase of polling in the Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Modi spent time meditating in the caves and also visited Badrinath.

Mr. Fadnavis visited the temple with his wife Amruta and posted pictures on Twitter with the caption: “Took darshan & blessings at Kedarnath temple, this morning. Har Har Mahadev !” According to a source in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the visit was personal, to seek blessings ahead of counting day. “He visited the temple and performed pooja. He was accompanied by priests,” said the source.

Mr. Fadnavis is not the only leader from Maharashtra to have visited a temple before counting day. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar visited a Hanuman temple at his native village near Baramati on Sunday. NCP State president Jayant Patil also visited Machhindra fort in Sangli district to seek the blessings of Machhindranath.

Meanwhile, anticipating a big win, the BJP has started making preparations for a grand celebration. The party headquarters at Nariman Point was abuzz with activity on Wednesday with workers setting up a stage and installing an LED screen to display the results.

The party has also placed orders for laddoos to be distributed during the celebrations. BJP MLC Prasad Lad has already announced that celebrations will be at 10 a.m. in Sion on Thursday.