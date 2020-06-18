CM urges Ganesh mandals to keep celebrations austere

Mumbai

18 June 2020 23:59 IST

COVID-19 still a danger, have to take every possible precaution, says Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed to Ganapati mandals to celebrate Ganeshotsav in an austere manner this year, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A number of mandals in Pune and elsewhere have decided to observe austerity in this year’s celebrations. All these mandals have said they will support any government decision in this regard. I wholeheartedly thank all of them for this stand,” said Mr Thackeray.

He was speaking at a meeting organised to discuss law and order arrangements during the festival.

“It is sad, but true, that this year, the festival will not be celebrated in an extravagant manner. The danger of COVID-19 is not over and we cannot allow crowding at one place. We have to take every possible precaution regarding law and order. Therefore, we will have to celebrate the festival in an austere manner,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said the government has launched Mission Begin Again to gradually lift the lockdown, but with utmost care. “We will ensure that tradition is not broken, but celebrations are socially responsible,” he said. The CM sought suggestions from the association of Ganesh mandals on spreading awareness during the festival.