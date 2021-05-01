CM urges Centre to raise vaccine supplies

At the helm: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses the State on Friday.

01 May 2021 00:15 IST

Inoculation drive will begin today as per availability of doses, says Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday urged the Central government to increase vaccine supplies as the State has received only three lakh doses with just hours left to begin the drive to inoculate all citizens in the 18-44 age group.

He also informed that the inoculation drive will start from Saturday ‘as per the availability’ of vaccine doses.

In a televised address on the eve of the State’s Foundation Day, Mr. Thackeray said, “Maharashtra has the capacity to vaccinate each and every person, but the problem is shortage of vaccine supply. Today, we received three lakh vaccine doses and will be receiving 18 lakh more in May. I again urge the Central government to increase vaccine supplies to the State in order to move ahead with the vaccination drive.”

Mr. Thackeray said he has written to the Prime Minister asking him to design a separate mobile application on the lines of Co-Win for each State or allow the States to design their own apps which can be connected to the main app to ensure coordination. The Chief Minister clarified that the Centre was not willing to provide free vaccines to inoculate citizens in the 18-44 age group.

“Of the total vaccines produced, the Centre will buy 50% and the rest is available for the States,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray also urged the people of Maharashtra to avoid crowding outside vaccination centres as it might lead to spread of the virus. “We have the capacity to vaccinate eight lakh citizens a day. The question here is not of our capacity, but our limitation due to the shortage of vaccines,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the State government was ready to purchase the 12 crore doses required to vaccinate six crore citizens in the 18-44 age group at one go. “We can simply purchase it by signing one cheque. But that is not possible as vaccine production is not of that scale. We are in talks with vaccine manufactures and have been told that the production capacity will increase only by June-July,” he said. So far 1.58 crore citizens above 45 years have been vaccinated in the State.

Mr. Thackeray also said the active case tally in the State would have touched eight to nine lakh if the government had not imposed the lockdown-like curbs.

‘Preparing for next wave’

“The Bombay High Court had even asked the State Advocate General whether a strict lockdown like last year is necessary. But I feel that it won’t be needed as the people of the State are acting responsibly,” he said, adding that the number of COVID-19 cases has plateaued.

Mr. Thackeray said the government was preparing for the third wave and assured the people that it would have minimal impact on the State.