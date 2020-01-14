CM supports Sena’s stand, says Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said the party’s stand to oppose the controversial booklet was endorsed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Raut said, “Shivaji Maharaj cannot be compared to anyone, even Balasaheb had said, when he was compared to Maharaj.” The Sena leader also said the Prime Minister may not have been aware of the booklet, but the BJP must withdraw it immediately and declare that it had nothing to do with it.

Mr. Raut demanded to know if king Shivaji’s descendants in the BJP agreed with the Sena’s view. He said, “The book has also referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji without giving him respect, what does Maharashtra BJP have to say about this? Is this acceptable to them? Do his descendants, who are in the BJP, have a stand? We will fight for this, but will they? Instead, they should have resigned from their posts by now. The descendants need to take a stand because this is an insult to the people. I am sure the BJP leaders will clear their stand soon.”

Mr. Raut was referring to Udayanraje Bhosale and Sambhaji Raje.