CM Shinde launches Shasan Aplya Dari to bring govt. schemes to Maharashtra citizens

May 14, 2023 02:44 am | Updated May 13, 2023 08:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

Officials said District Collectors have been directed to organise two-day camps for Maharashtra citizens under the programme, by using funds from various departments

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a programme in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government on Saturday launched a new initiative aimed at providing citizens the necessary information and full benefits of various schemes.

Named Shasan Aplya Dari (government at your doorstep), the programme was flagged off by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a visit to his native district of Satara in western Maharashtra.

According to a resolution by Rajagopal Devara, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning Department, dated April 13, “The citizens have to run from pillar to post to get their work done or receive benefits of a particular scheme. In many cases, they could not benefit owing to lack of knowledge. The initiative will take care of all these issues.”

Officials said District Collectors have been directed to organise two-day camps for citizens under the programme by using funds from various departments. These include Agriculture, Rural Development, Social Justice, Tribal Development, Skill Development and School Education, among others.

The previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had a similar initiative called Janata Darbar where Ministers used to meet people once a week to try and resolve their issues on the spot.

