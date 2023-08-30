ADVERTISEMENT

CM Shinde directs officials to speed up key infrastructure projects in Maharashtra

August 30, 2023 04:56 am | Updated 04:56 am IST - Mumbai

Mr. Shinde directed officials to speed up various infrastructure, Metro and irrigation projects in Maharashtra

PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar address a press conference, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 29 directed officials to speed up key infrastructure projects by promptly tackling technical and administrative matters after he reviewed the status of 10 such works, officials said.

As per a release by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), a detailed review of the projects, including Metro corridors in Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai, irrigation works and economic zones along the Samriddhi Highway, was taken up during the meeting.

Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik were among those who attended the review meeting at the war room in Mantralaya, the headquarters of the state government, here, it said.

“If these works are started in time, it will help the citizens of the state along with the industrial expansion as well as the development of the rural areas,” said the release quoting Mr. Shinde.

Mr. Shinde also directed officials to speed up various infrastructure, Metro and irrigation projects in Maharashtra, it said.

In the meeting, Mr. Shinde directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to carry out a survey to use the new concept of twin tunnels, based on advanced technology, to solve traffic congestion in Mumbai, the release said.

The CM also asked the civic body to install “grade separators” at places in Mumbai that see traffic jams to give respite to citizens, it said.

According to the release, there was also a discussion about connecting Mumbai’s Eastern Expressway and Western Expressway.

