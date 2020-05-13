Mumbai

CM seeks ideas for way ahead after lockdown

Together in faith: Migrant workers break their Ramadan fast while waiting for trains leaving for Jaunpur, Gorakhpur and Bhagalpur from Borivali station on Tuesday.

Together in faith: Migrant workers break their Ramadan fast while waiting for trains leaving for Jaunpur, Gorakhpur and Bhagalpur from Borivali station on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

District collectors asked to share plans to curb spread of virus

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked district collectors and divisional commissioners to put forward their suggestions on containing the spread of the novel coronavirus with the third phase of the lockdown ending on May 17.

Mr. Thackeray, through video conferencing, interacted with the officials and took stock of the COVID-19 situation in the State. He said, “We have to plan the way ahead after May 17. For that, all the district collectors and divisional commissioners may send their suggestions and expectations.”

‘Borders won’t open’

Mr. Thackeray said district borders will not be opened irrespective of the lockdown being extended or relaxed. He said, “All district collectors must ensure that the novel coronavirus does not spread beyond containment zones. Each and every restriction in place in these zones must be observed strictly.” Mr. Thackeray said since restrictions on movement of migrant workers and stranded citizens have been relaxed, district administrations must be more vigilant and ensure that the disease does not spread.

Mr. Thackeray said while all efforts are focused on breaking the chain of infection, district administrations must be prepared for the monsoon and the health challenges that come along with the season. He said efforts must be taken to form medical teams and enlist private doctors to meet the challenge.

