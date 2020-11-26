CM praises Mumbai Police on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attack

State government will take every step to strengthen the force, says Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray paid tributes to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on its 12th anniversary on Thursday. He praised the Mumbai Police and said the force needs to be so strong that terrorists do not dare to attack the State or its capital.

“Mumbai’s police force performs an important duty of protecting citizens from any threat, be that of a petty thief to that of a terrorist. We are committed to strengthening the force and will ensure that it gains strength,” said Mr. Thackeray in his address while inaugurating the martyrs’ gallery at the office of the Director General of Police at the Maharashtra Police headquarters

Mr. Thackeray said though the State is facing a financial crisis, his government will take every step to strengthen the police force. He said the idea behind the gallery was to make people aware of “what conditions the police personnel work in, what is the meaning of the police, what is their life”. “Besides at the police headquarters, this idea can be implemented at various locations across the State,” the Chief Minister said.

‘War on multiple fronts’

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also emphasised on the efficiency of the Mumbai Police, which is battling Naxals, terrorists, criminals, and anti-social elements at the same time. “The force has been working 24x7 during the pandemic. The battle against the novel coronavirus is likely to continue till an unforeseen period. I am sure that the force will continue to perform its important role,” he said.

The special focus on the efficiency and dedication of the Mumbai Police comes in the backdrop of the recent attacks on the force by political parties and social media users. The attacks mounted especially after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party accused the police of acting at the behest of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and not probing the case professionally.