CM launches Mahajobs portal for unemployed local youth

Alok Deshpande Mumbai

06 July 2020 23:59 IST

Will provide for jobs across 950 trades in 17 sectors

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday stressed that the government was ready to remove any obstacles industry faces to facilitate job creation, after inaugurating a new Mahajobs portal that would act as a bridge between industrialists and unemployed youth in the State.

“There are jobs created in Maharashtra on the one hand, while on the other (hand), some industries are going for retrenchment. The State government was ready to remove the hurdles faced by industry but it was not proper on their part to go for retrenchment,” Mr. Thackeray said, urging firms to avoid pink slips.

Industries, the CM said, need to avail of the available human resources and youngsters should avail employment opportunities, for the State to achieve speedy development. The portal (http://mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in) has identified 17 sectors including engineering, logistics, and chemicals, and provides for selecting jobs across 950 trades mainly for local youth who would need to produce domicile certificates.

Stressing on the need to make the portal user-friendly and handy, Mr. Thackeray said, “Previously, the employment exchange used to provide information on the unemployed, but not on how many youngsters actually received jobs. The same should not happen here.”

There should be regular reviews of the jobs provided, he said, mooting the need for a study on the kind of problems faced by employers as well as youth seeking employment. He said the new portal should not just be a facility to register those who are unemployed, but also needs to become a portal providing jobs to them.