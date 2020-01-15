CM intervenes in Wadia Hospitals row

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the State government to pay ₹46 crore to to Wadia Hospitals in order to ensure it remains open.

Mr. Thackeray called for a meeting to discuss the ongoing tussle between the hospital management and the BMC. Several political parties and labour unions had appealed to the government to intervene and to keep the hospitals running, as they are among the very few affordable hospitals in the city.

“Of the ₹46 crore to be given to the hospitals, the State will pay ₹24 crore while the rest will be paid by the BMC. The hospitals will not close,” said an official who attended the meeting.

Among those who attended the meeting were Wadia Group chairperson Nusli Wadia, officials from the health and civic department and Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray’s wife, Sharmila, met Mr. Pawar. “He has agreed to provide the funds and the hospitals will not close,” she said later.

‘Temporary solution’

Labour union leader Prakash Reddy, who was with Ms. Thackeray during the meeting, said this was a temporary solution by the government.

“Apart from ₹46 crore, the labourers are yet to get delayed payment worth ₹10.1 crore. Mr. Pawar has agreed to hold another meeting with us after seven days where a permanent solution will be discussed,” he said.