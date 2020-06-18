CM inaugurates Phase II of makeshift BKC facility

Mumbai

18 June 2020 00:52 IST

Structure designed to be waterproof

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday virtually inaugurated Phase II of the makeshift hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex. The facility, constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The new facility has 1,000 beds, out of which 100 beds will serve as the intensive care unit, while the remaining 900 will have oxygen and non-oxygen facilities. The facility is equipped with 30 ventilator machines, 18 dialysis machines, a CT scan machine, and a mortuary with a capacity for 12 deceased patients. The makeshift hospital has been constructed using German tent technology, and the structure is designed to be waterproof.

At present, around 500 patients are undergoing treatment in Phase I of the hospital, from where they had to be moved temporarily due to Cyclone Nisarga. The hospital remained unaffected due to the cyclone.

New centre at Thane

The CM also inaugurated a dedicated COVID-19 centre with 86 beds for the Thane Municipal Corporation. During the inauguration, Mr. Thackeray congratulated the team for setting up the facilities in record time but said the city should not see a scenario where these facilities have to be used.