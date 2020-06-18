CM inaugurates Phase II of makeshift BKC facility

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday virtually inaugurated Phase II of the makeshift hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex. The facility, constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, was handed over to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
The new facility has 1,000 beds, out of which 100 beds will serve as the intensive care unit, while the remaining 900 will have oxygen and non-oxygen facilities. The facility is equipped with 30 ventilator machines, 18 dialysis machines, a CT scan machine, and a mortuary with a capacity for 12 deceased patients. The makeshift hospital has been constructed using German tent technology, and the structure is designed to be waterproof.
At present, around 500 patients are undergoing treatment in Phase I of the hospital, from where they had to be moved temporarily due to Cyclone Nisarga. The hospital remained unaffected due to the cyclone.
New centre at Thane
The CM also inaugurated a dedicated COVID-19 centre with 86 beds for the Thane Municipal Corporation. During the inauguration, Mr. Thackeray congratulated the team for setting up the facilities in record time but said the city should not see a scenario where these facilities have to be used.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath