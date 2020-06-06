CM declares ₹100 crore relief for Raigad district

NDRF personnel struggle to remove a century-old banyan tree uprooted in the cyclonic wind at Vihoor village in Murud taluka of Raigad district, on Thursday.

Navi Mumbai

06 June 2020 01:49 IST

Uddhav assures additional manpower for restoration work

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced an immediate relief of ₹100 crore for Raigad district that has been ravaged by cyclone Nisarga.

Mr. Thackeray, who visited the district by boat from Bhaucha Dhakka to Alibaug, also said the actual relief package would be announced after an assessment of the damage. He was accompanied by ministers Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh, additional chief secretary A.K. Singh, and other senior officials.

Advertising

Advertising

The CM said additional manpower would be sent to Raigad for restoration work. He also said while clearing the trees, there is a possibility of having some animal beneath, and hence, one should be careful.

Energy Minister Nitin Raut, who had visited the district on Thursday, had said that during restoration work, priority would be given to hospitals, water supply, and communication channels. “There is a need for erecting electricity poles, setting up transformers, and fixing transmission lines for which necessary manpower will be provided from Bhandup zone, Nerul and other neighbouring divisions. Restoration of the distribution system is the biggest challenge,” he said.

Mr. Raut further said considering the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone needs to work cautiously and complete the task expeditiously. “In this, local public representatives and citizens should chip in.”

With a wind speed of up to 120 km per hour, the cyclone made a landfall at Murud on June 3, causing widespread damage in Alibaug, Shrivardhan, Uran and nearby places in the district. On Friday, the national and State highways were cleared, while electricity was restored in Alibaug.

Electricity of 11,000 consumers from Alibaug and 17,000 from Pen were restored on Friday, while for other areas, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited officers are working on war footing, its chief PRO Anil Kamble said.

BSNL resumed its network on Thursday.

Murud and Shrivardhan are still in the dark, Padmashri Bainade, resident deputy collector, Raigad, said. “As the internal roads are being cleared, we are getting to know of more deaths caused by the cyclone. Besides the two deaths reported on Wednesday, two more have been recorded from Mangaon. A 41-year-old woman was crushed in a wall collapse, while a 25-year-old man died after an electricity pole fell on him,” Ms. Bainade said.

The Konkani Doctors Association (KDA) has deployed teams in each tehsil of the district to provide emergency service.

Nida Khatib from Kuwait, who had not been able to speak to her aged parents in Murud since Wednesday, was worried. She then messaged Dr. Wasim Peshimam from Murud, who is associated with KDA, on Thursday night. On Friday morning, Dr. Peshimam reached her parents’ house and made a video call to Ms. Khatib. “I was overwhelmed to see my parents. I would never forget what KDA did for me,” Ms. Khatib said.