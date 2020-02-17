CM bats for a stronger judiciary to tackle crimes against women

Expressing dismay that the accused in the Nirbhaya rape-murder case have still not been executed, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, “We need to build a judiciary and a society where separate fast-track courts will not be needed for crimes against women.”

Mr. Thackeray also said strict implementation of laws requires seamless coordination between the legislature, executive, and judiciary. “The judiciary has the power to create the Maharashtra envisaged by Babasaheb Ambedkar, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Shivaji Maharaj.”

He was speaking at a lawyers’ conference ‘Marching towards speedy modern judiciary’ organised by the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council in Nashik.

The CM stressed the need to do away with archaic British-era laws if they are irrelevant. “People want speedy justice, and all four pillars of democracy need to come together to determine how to achieve that. A lot of positive changes can be made if the judiciary takes suggestions and expectations of the CM of every State. Archaic British-era laws need to be revisited and changed according to the changed needs of society, and circumstances.”

About the crimes against women, the CM said, it is the responsibility of all to create a judiciary and a society to ensure that fast-track courts are not required for such offences. “We need to create such a social structure. If we fail to form an ideal society, no number of jails will be enough to keep criminals. Apart from laws, instilling good values in a society is important.”

Mr. Thackeray assured the audience that a law university will be set up with a special emphasis on those who want to become judges. He also unveiled the plaque of the new district court that will be constructed in three years.

Also present at the occasion were SC judge Justice Bhushan Gavai, Transport Minister Anil Parab, Justice Makarand Karnik and Justice Sandip Shinde of the Bombay High Court, and many senior officers from the judiciary.