CM announces probe into Navi Mumbai scam

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced a judicial inquiry into the alleged ₹1,767 crore land scam in Navi Mumbai which the Opposition claims involves the Urban Development Department (UDD) headed by him. The probe will also look into 200 similar deals by the previous Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) government.

The Opposition Congress and NCP raised the issue on the second day of the monsoon session of the State legislature, leading to three adjournments. Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil moved for adjournment, demanding cancellation of the question hour for a discussion on the topic, which was rejected by Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde.

“Selected eight project-affected farmers of Koyna dam were given land near the proposed Navi Mumbai airport and power of attorney from them was taken by the builder even before the land transfer, which indicates patronage from the government,” said Mr. Vikhe-Patil.

He alleged that the Raigad collector’s office worked to benefit Paradise Group builder Manish Bhatija.

“On February 26, the Raigad Collector allotted the CIDCO notified area. On May 14 a survey was conducted, mutation of the land took place, and eight sale deeds were executed. A process that takes over a year was finished in two days,” Mr. Vikhe-Patil said.

The Leader of the Opposition demanded the Chief Minister’s resignation on moral grounds, a judicial inquiry, and that the land transactions facilitated by the Additional Collector of Raigad should stand cancelled.

Refusing to resign, Mr. Fadnavis said that no illegal land transaction had taken place and that files related to project-affected people, in the past too, did not reach the CMO.

“The previous government distributed over 606 hectares of land in similar cases to project-affected people and over 200 PAPs sold their land to various builders,” he said.

“The land in question was Class I and since it was marked for agricultural use, its cost as per the ready reckoner rate comes to about ₹5.30 crore. The builder has bought it as a farm land,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Mr. Fadnavis asked that Mr. Vikhe-Patil resign for levelling baseless charges against him. Following this, BJP MLAs demanded an apology from former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and Mr. Vikhe-Patil, causing sloganeering from both sides, after which the House was adjourned.

Past record

Claiming that the Paradise Group builder Manish Bhatija benefited from the previous Congress-NCP government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that during Prithviraj Chavan’s tenure, forest land in Lonavala was de-reserved and it was Mr. Bhatija who later bought that land. “Good people like you should not make accusations based on hearsay,” Mr. Fadnavis taunted.