Mumbai

CM alleges atrocities against Marathi speakers in Karnataka

Uddhav says govt. will protect tribals from citizenship law

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday alleged that Marathi speakers in Karnataka were facing atrocities, and said while the Centre wants to protect Hindu refugees from other countries, “linguistic minorities” are suffering in our own country.

Referring to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he also noted that tribals often do not possess documents to establish their caste and land rights. Mr. Thackeray was replying to a discussion in the Assembly on a motion to thank the Governor’s address.

After seven decades of Independence, many tribals still do not have complete freedom as they lack land rights and caste validity certificates, he said. “My government will support the tribals completely. There is a lot of unrest over the CAA, NRC, NPR. We will give complete protection to tribals in terms of education, jobs, and residential schools. We will stand by them,” he said.

Referring to border areas as “Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra,” the CM said all parties in the State should unite to end “linguistic atrocities” on Marathi-speaking people of Belgaum and other border towns.

