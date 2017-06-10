Cluster redevelopment: HC vacates stay on additional FSI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday vacated the stay on providing additional floor space index (FSI) under the cluster redevelopment project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region after the State government submitted an impact assessment report. The project envisages an increase in FSI for dilapidated buildings and slum clusters from 1 to 4.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N.M. Jamdar was hearing a plea filed by the State government seeking to vacate the stay on FSI based on a PIL in 2014 filed by Dattatray Haribhau Daund. The PIL contended that the State government’s plan to permit municipal corporations to allow cluster redevelopment will mean additional FSI.

On July 29, 2015, another Division Bench had said that additional FSI leads to increase in population density, which puts enormous pressure on civic resources. It said despite increase in FSI, resources for basic amenities such as water, electricity and drainage system remain the same. More population also means more vehicular traffic, and these fallouts should be considered by the government. “It is elementary that before taking such a drastic decision of grant of additional FSI, a detailed study of impact of such additional FSI on the ecology and environment needs to considered,” the Bench had recorded.

On Friday, government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani submitted an impact report that said there will be no adverse impact due to additional FSI in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Dombivali. The report also saod old buildings can be redeveloped and new reservations can be made for open spaces, parking and parks. The court said it will not get into the report’s validity.

CM welcomes court decision

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that the government will issue a final notification to facilitate the cluster redevelopment project. “Cluster development will ensure more defined planning of the city and setting up of more amenities in the region,” he said.

Now, the government’s plan for redevelopment of areas measuring 6,000 sq.m. or more can be implemented, including buildings aged 30 years and above, and 50% of slums. The scheme can also include redevelopment of government, semi-government and Central government properties.

The cluster redevelopment scheme for Thane was approved during the tenure of Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, who said, “Cluster redevelopment is the answer to ensure better amenities. Instead of smart cities or mega cities, redeveloping exisiting ones will lead to better delivery of services.”

Milind Patil, Leader of Opposition in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “In Thane, there are legal and illegal dilapidated buildings, which we couldn’t bring under redevelopment. This can be done under the Cluster Redevelopment Scheme. People were spending lakhs to repair their residences after the structural audit, but were getting stability certificate that certified them for only five years. Though the HC has vacated the stay on FSI, success depends on implementation.”

Jagdish Bhoir, a Kalwa resident, “We are really happy with the cluster development scheme, I hope it is implemented soon. We get notices regularly to vacate the building. Finally, we will have our own home.”

Cyril Britto, also a Kalwa resident, added, “People are not aware of the cluster redevelopment scheme. They are worried that the scheme will reduce their FSI and carpet area, but people need to understand its importance.”