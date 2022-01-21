Clubhouse chat case | Mumbai Police arrest three from Haryana

Cases registered for passing derogatory comments against women.

The cyber crime branch of Mumbai Police on January 21 arrested three youngsters from Haryana for allegedly participating in discussions on mobile phone audio chat application ‘Clubhouse’ where they passed derogatory comments against women and also reportedly talked about auctioning their body parts.

Three youngsters, identified as Akash Suyal (19), Jaishnav Kakkad (21) and Yashkumar alias Yash Parashar (22) were arrested by Mumbai Police. Out of these, Mr. Suyal was picked up from Karnal in Haryana and has already been sent to three days in police custody. The other two were arrested from Faridabad in Haryana and the process of transit remand was in process at the time of writing this report.

Mr. Suyal, who went by the ID as ‘KIRA XD’ was allegedly the moderator of the chatroom at ‘Clubhouse’. According to the police, these three were part of two chatrooms where participants made derogatory comments against women and also about auctioning their body parts. Two videos of the objectionable chat went viral on January 16 to 19. After the videos went viral, two women came forward registering complaint about objectionable comments being made against them in earlier chats dated October 27, 2021 and November 27, 2021.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 153(a), 295(a), 354(a), 354(d), 509, and 500 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The technical investigation into the available information led to the arrest of three individuals. According to the police, the process of bringing them to Mumbai is already underway.

Late in the evening, a magistrate court remanded Suyal to police custody for three days. Mumbai Police are in the process of getting transit remand for Mr. Kakkad and Mr. Parashar.