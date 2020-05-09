Mumbai

Club members booked for celebrating anniversary

Four-minute video showed song and dance performances in Bandra Gymkhana

The Bandra police on Friday registered an FIR against members of Bandra Gymkhana for violating lockdown rules after a video of them allegedly celebrating the club’s 85th anniversary on May 4 surfaced on social media.

The FIR was registered based on an e-complaint filed by Adil Khatri, a lawyer at Bombay High Court and founder of Jai Ho Foundation, on Wednesday. Mr. Khatri said he saw the video on BG Media, the gymkhana’s YouTube channel.

“I am also a member of the gymkhana. According to the directives of the lockdown, no clubs were to be functional, and I knew that permission wouldn’t have been granted for the celebration. Members of the elite class should not be able to get away with this.” Mr. Khatri said.

The four-minute video, which has now been taken down, included song and dance performances in different locations of the gymkhana, with about 15 people participating.

“No one was wearing a mask except one member, while another had one dangling from her arm. The members were seen holding poles with red and white flags that have ‘The Bandra Gymkhana 85 glorious years 1935-2020’ written on them,” Mr. Khatri said.

Senior police inspector Nikhil Kapse said the FIR was registered on Friday after Mr. Khatri visited the police station to record a formal statement.

“We are examining the video downloaded by Mr. Khatri to identify the persons involved. We have charged them for committing negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act,” Mr. Kapse said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 2:41:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/club-members-booked-for-celebrating-anniversary/article31539309.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY