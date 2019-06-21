Clinical update in The BMJ roots for GPs to detect oral cancers in time

A new clinical update published in medical journal The BMJ emphasises the role of general practitioners in the prevention and early detection of oral cancers. Published on June 5, the paper is meant to guide general physicians, dentists and nurses in spotting early signs of oral cancers and their management.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, head and neck cancer surgeon at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel, who is also one of the authors of the clinical update, said, “The number of oral cancer cases has not declined over the years despite many interventions. The focus of the clinical update is on getting the general practitioners and dentists to carry out opportunistic screenings. The BMJ is the most widely read journal and the idea is to reach out as many medical practitioners as possible.”

Nearly one lakh oral cancers are diagnosed in India every year, and half of the patients succumb to the disease within 12 months of diagnosis. “This is mainly because nearly 80% of the oral cancers are diagnosed in the advanced stages III and IV,” Dr. Chaturvedi said. He said if pre-cancerous lesions are caught early, causative agents like tobacco consumption can be dealt with in time. Doctors say a white or red patch inside the mouth or difficulty in opening the mouth (submucous fibrosis) are pre-cancerous signs to pre-empt the cancers. “If we can get the GPs and dentists to identify these signs, we can bring down the incidence of oral cancers to a certain extent,” Dr. Chaturvedi said.

The paper cites an example of a cluster randomised controlled trial in India, in which oral visual examination by trained health workers resulted in a 35% reduction in overall mortality among high-risk users of tobacco and alcohol. “We recommend a quarterly oral visual examination by a nurse or trained health worker for people who use tobacco, especially those who have consumed tobacco and alcohol over several years,” the paper states. It adds that patients with a suspected lesion or “red flag” features should be referred to a specialist.

The authors say that during the initial assessment, one should look for history of tobacco use, duration, type, and quantity of tobacco use — cigarettes, cigars, bidis, or chewed tobacco — and explore other risk factors such as alcohol consumption, trauma from sharp teeth, and relevant sexual history. The history and findings of oral visual examination can help establish the diagnosis.

The medical practitioners have also been advised to reiterate the role of tobacco and discuss interventions to quit the substance. “It takes roughly 10-14 years after quitting smoking for the risk of developing oral and pharyngeal cancer to fall back to that of a non-smoker, according to a case-control study,” the paper says.