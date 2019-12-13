Climate, pollution impacts public health, say experts

The worsening air pollution in Delhi is a classic example of how our lives are closely intertwined with the ramifications of global warming and climate change. The polluted air, the depleting groundwater table, and unpredictable rainfall patterns are severely impacting agriculture and thus overall public health, say experts.

“Delhi’s air pollution is seen as a direct result of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana. But how many of us have thought about why it was not happening 20-30 years ago?”asked Dr. Rashneh Pardiwala, founder and director, Centre for Environmental Research and Education, at the Asia Society India Centre’s discussion on the impact of the environment on public health in India, on Wednesday.

The discussion was opened by photographer, filmmaker and former editor for National Geographic Traveller India Ashima Narain with a presentation of images depicting the impact on the poor.

Dr. Pardiwala said India’s groundwater table had decreased by 61% in the last 10 years. “In 2009, a law was enacted in Punjab preventing farmers to plant rice until mid-June. To get the field ready for the winter crop of wheat, farmers hurriedly burn the stubble as removing it is labour intensive and time consuming. So when you connect the dots, you know that Delhi’s air pollution is connected to the groundwater and surface water,” she said.

Dr. Pardiwala explained how the unpredictable monsoon cycle has impacted agriculture. “Last year this time, onions were ₹20 per kg. Today, because the crop has been affected, it is ₹120 per kg. What happens due to this is that the poor cannot afford the fruits, vegetables, and pulses and are thus deprived of nutrition,” she said.

Dr. Nerges Mistry, director, Foundation for Medical Research, highlighted the various forms of pollution — the traditional pollution from the burning of wood, modern pollution from industries and medical pollution from mass production on antibiotics. She said that India not only deals with a high amount of air pollution but the cost of treatment is also very high.

“There are 36 pulmonary rehabilitation centres in New York where one can be referred to battle the effects of air pollution like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The cost of treatment for an episode is about ₹15,000 in these centres. In Mumbai, which has five such centres in the private sector, the cost of treatment for an episode is ₹1 lakh. That’s the kind of disparity,” she said.