Class XI student ends life at home in Koparkhairane

The parents of a Class XI student found her dead at their home in Koparkhairane on on Tuesday afternoon.

Pratiksha Dilip Biramane (18), a resident of Sector 4 in Koparkhairane, is suspected to have committed suicide while her parents were at work. Her father is an autorickshaw driver and mother works as a sweeper in a school in Tilak Nagar. Her younger brother was at school at the time.

Sub-inspector Amol Wagh, Koparkhairane police station, said, “When the parents reached home, they found the door closed. When no one answered the door, they broke it open and found her dead. We did not find a suicide note, so the reason why she took her life is not clear. We will see if she owned a phone. We will also speak to her friends in college.” A case of accidental death has been registered.