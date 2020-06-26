Class X students with learning disability in limbo amid pandemic

Mumbai

Students wait for certification from civic hospitals so they can choose alternate subjects and vocational courses

Most Class X students worry about what stream to pursue once they finish school. But Dheeraj Kumar (14) has an altogether different dilemma. While most of his classmates are following online lessons in mathematics, Hindi, English and Marathi during the lockdown, he wishes he would not be bogged down by subjects he finds difficult to navigate. His mother, Anita Kumar (names changed to protect identity), said he understands concepts, but writing is a challenge. “Asking teachers for one-on-one guidance during online lessons is not possible. We wish we could get some clarity on alternate subjects that our son can choose,” she said.

Dheeraj is among the students in regular classrooms all over the city who have been diagnosed with learning disability, a neurological disorder that shows up as difficulty with language, reasoning or reading, writing and mathematics in people with normal intelligence.

The lockdown has been particularly hard on these students affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education — they cannot choose subjects suitable to their special needs or have writers help with their exams, as they have not received government certification to this effect.

Certification

The certification follows testing and is provided in three of the city’s civic-run hospitals: Nair, KEM and Sion, which have diverted all their resources to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many students, such as Dheeraj, had started the learning disability testing process before the lockdown, hoping to complete the certification process during the 2020 summer vacation.

The academic year began on June 8, but there is still no clarity on the certification. “We went to Sion Hospital on March 24 for the last stage of testing, but were told everything was shut. We are confused: what subjects should my son study?” Ms. Kumar said.

“Certification is critical at the right time, because these students need to choose the right subjects when they start their Class X and head towards their board exams,” said Sumati Purushottam, special educator and counsellor. “They need a little extra help, so that the playing field is made level for them.”

Vocational subject

Instead of Class X maths, for instance, the students are allowed to opt for Class VII maths. They are also asked to take up a vocational subject, and can drop a third language such as Marathi, French or Sanskrit, depending on what their school offers — it decides that in consultation with parents.

Students affiliated to the ICSE and CBSE boards have time till December when they can send the certifications, so those who follow the State board’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) syllabus are the hardest hit.

“This is their right, and not something special that is being asked for,” said Ms. Purushottam. “A writer and extra time to write exams is the minimum concession that boards offer, but students cannot avail of these because they don’t have the certification.”

Assessment reports

Although most schools accept student assessment reports from private practitioners till the student is in Class IX, they prefer certificates from government hospitals once they are in Class X, as this is what colleges accept.

For students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, getting testing done from private practitioners is not an option at all. At civic hospitals, the testing fee is ₹3,500, and private practitioners can charge up to ₹10,000.

Also, a lot goes into convincing parents to take their children for testing, even if the disability is identified early, said Ms. Purushottam. “They have to invest time, money and effort, so it takes a back seat.”

Parents from lower socio-economic strata don’t see the child as having a problem in the first place, said Jyoti Aiyyar, principal of the Smt. Surajba Vidya Mandir in Jogeshwari (East).“They feel the child is not paying attention. It takes two to three years to make them understand the problem, and a lot of effort from school authorities, parents and special educators.”

Dr. Sangeeta Gole, educational advisor to schools across the State, said for a daily wage earner, “a trip to hospital is a challenge.” There are times when someone from the school needs to accompany the parent and student, even if that means paying for the journey and the testing, she said.

Rising cases

And with COVID-19 cases rising each day, parents will not be comfortable taking their children to public hospitals, said Mansi Chandorkar, special educator at The Orchid School, Pune. “I have seen parents hesitate to go to government hospitals fearing all kinds of things. They also say they won’t go as nothing is seriously wrong with their child.”

Taking the tests — a battery of psycho-educational assessments — online is not an option either, said Dr. Gole. “A lot of tests need visual or verbal assessment, and cannot be done on a digital platform.”

The only solution right now, she said, is to allow school counsellors to certify students and use their reports as a credible source for concessions. Hospitals could also create area-wise testing centres in schools, said Ms. Aiyar.

Parag Jain, secretary, Social Justice Department, said the department was ready to clear a proposal that would be sent to it in this regard. “If this is the condition in Mumbai, we can imagine what it is in rural areas. We will take field reports from all assistant commissioners to get a clearer picture,” he said.

Ms. Chandorkar pointed to the urgency of a solution. “The time is now. As it is, there’s a tremendous academic lag this year,” she said.