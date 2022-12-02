Class 8 girl raped by two classmates in civic-run school in Mumbai; case filed

December 02, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Two boys allegedly raped their 13-year-old classmate inside the classroom of their civic-run school in Matunga area of Mumbai, after which the police registered a case against them, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Monday, he said.

"The girl was sexually assaulted by her two classmates, when the other students stepped out of the classroom for dance practice. The two accused indulged in the crime by taking advantage of the situation," an official at the Matunga police station said.

The victim and the accused are students of Class 8, he stated.

"The incident left the girl shaken and she shared her ordeal with her family members, who immediately lodged a complaint against the accused," the official said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the boys under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 376 DA (gangrape of a woman under sixteen years of age) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The minor accused were produced in a juvenile court, which sent them to the detention centre at Dongri in south Mumbai. Further investigation is underway.