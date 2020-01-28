Civil society activists urge State not to implement NPR

Civil society activists on Monday demanded that the State government follow the lead of Kerala, Rajasthan and Punjab and issue a notification against the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR).

“I heard that Uddhav Thackeray had said mixing religion and politics has been a mistake. I would like to appeal to Mr. Thackeray to not allow NPR in the State,” student leader Umar Khalid said at an event organised by the Parcham Foundation on Monday. Mr. Khalid said it was now up to State governments not run by the Bharatiya Janata Party to join hands to stop the NPR, which will be implemented from April 1.

Farhan Azmi, president of the Parcham Foundation and son of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, said he would head to Ayodhya if Mr. Thackeray decided to make the trip on March 7.

He also accused Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad of hijacking the protests and called the Congress a ‘white ant’ that is eating into the government. “We do not think this government is going to last for six to eight months,” he said.

Gorakhpur-based paediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan, actor Pooja Bhatt and former IPS officer Abdur Rahman also attended the event. “Every movement has heroes and the heroes of this one are the women,” Mr. Rahman said.

He termed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) a black Act. He said he decided to quit his job after the legislation was passed in Parliament as he would have had to enforce it.

Dr. Khan said the government was bringing CAA as it did not fulfil its poll promises and wants to make people scapegoats like he was made for the death of 70 children in Gorakhpur. “The freedom struggle went on from 1857 to 1947. Even if we have to fight for 90 years, we will fight,” he said. Mr. Rahman said the fight was an existential one and if people had raised their voice against mob lynchings, they might not have had to wage this fight.

‘An Act that unites’

Ms. Bhatt said dissent was the greatest form of patriotism. “I would like to thank the ruling party because you haven’t divided us, you have united us,” she said.

Fahad Ahmad, student leader from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, said the government needs CAA to rule for another 50 years by disenfranchising those who are protesting.