Civil contractor shot dead at Ghansoli; search on for two

Navi Mumbai

05 June 2020 01:17 IST

The Rabale police are on the lookout for two suspects who shot one person dead and injured another in broad daylight at Ghansoli on Thursday.

Praveen Tayade, a civil contractor, was at a construction site in Sector 21 where his school-time friend Dattatrey Jamkhande had gone to meet him. The duo were heading home for lunch on a bike when a man shot Tayade at point blank on his head. “The accused also tried to shoot Mr. Jamkhande from a distance but missed him. After Tayade was shot, the bike skidded and Mr. Jamkhande fell on road and fractured his hand,” a police officer said.

Tayade and Mr. Jamkhande were residents of Ghansoli. Prima facie, the police suspect involvement of two people as after the shooting, the accused got into a car, which was parked nearby, and fled.

“A business rivalry is suspected and we are investigating,” senior police inspector Yogesh Gawde from Rabale police station said.

A case against the accused have been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

Tayade was a witness to the murder of Airoli-based builder Deepak Patil, who was shot dead near Vittawa subway in Kalwa in January 2011. Patil was an accused in the murder of Navi Mumbai’s NCP corporator Devidas Choughule.