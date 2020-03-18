Civic polls postponed

Mumbai

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday postponed the civic polls and stayed the poll process till further orders to check the spread of COVID-19.

State Election Commissioner U.P.S. Madan said the Chief Minister had written to him requesting that the polls be put off.

Mr. Madan said, “As per a Bombay High Court order dated August 10, 2005, the SEC has powers to postpone elections in view of natural calamity or a sudden situation. The SEC has stayed the process of ward delimitation, voter list (updation) and other activities related to elections from today [Tuesday] onwards.”

He said voting for 1,570 gram panchayats was scheduled for March 31. The nomination process was completed, but the process of finalising voter lists for the polls to Aurangabad and Navi Mumbai civic bodies and bypolls for one seat each in Nashik, Dhule, Parbhani and Thane civic bodies, has been stayed.

Delimitation of wards in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, and municipal councils and nagar panchayats of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Wadi, Rajgurunagar, Kaij, Bhokar, Bhadgaon, Varangaon, and Movad has been stayed.

The process was also stayed for Bhandara and Gondia zilla parishads and in 15 panchayat samitis under their jurisdiction, besides in 12,000 gram panchayats.

According to sources within the SEC, the commission may also take a decision to appoint a special administrator for municipal corporations in case the process delays further.