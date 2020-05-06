City’s tally nears 10,000 with 635 fresh cases

Mumbai recorded its second-highest single-day jump with 635 new cases on Tuesday, pushing its tally to 9,945. Twenty-six deaths were also reported, taking the city’s death toll to 387.

The city recorded 751 cases, its highest single-day count, on May 1. Among the new victims, 22 had co-morbidities. Two were below 40 years, 13 between 40 and 60 years and 11 above 60 years.

With rising complaints of lack of beds in the city, civic officials are implementing a notification issued on May 1 to discharge patients who are asymptomatic. The guidelines say two negative reports before discharge are not required if the patient turns asymptomatic. The physician has to ascertain that the patient has no fever, his symptoms have resolved, radiology tests show improvement and oxygen saturation is above 95%.

A patient can be discharged and sent to home quarantine or a COVID Care Centre (CCC) on the seventh day even if the report is positive and the patients show no symptoms. “The focus is on vigilant quarantine. Patients who have the possibility of being isolated in a separate room with a separate toilet can be sent home after stamping their hands. Those without such facilities can be stepped down to CCCs,” said Dr. Sanjay Oak, chairman of the task force formed by the government.

Based on the guidelines, SevenHills Hospital in Marol discharged 33 patients on Monday and 22 on Tuesday. “For those with co-morbidities, we are ensuring that they are well-controlled with medication,” said a doctor at the hospital. He said all discharged patients have been told to report immediately if they develop fever or breathlessness.

On Tuesday, migrant workers made a beeline outside private clinics to obtain medical certificates and stood outside police stations to submit their application forms to travel back home.

Civic officials said the medical certificates will be provided at civic-run dispensaries and peripheral hospitals between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Identity proof has to be produced and the certificate can also be obtained from registered private medical practitioners.

“I got a certificate from a local doctor who examined me and took down my medical history. I will now figure out the next step. There is a lot of confusion, but some locals are helping us,” said a migrant worker who paid ₹200 to obtain the medical certificate in Dadar.

‘Can’t demand test reports’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said dialysis centres should not demand COVID-19 negative reports from patients who are asymptomatic or not close contacts of patients.

“Dialysis should not be delayed for want of results. Follow all precautions while providing the services,” said a BMC official.