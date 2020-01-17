City to mark first World Kokani Day on Jan. 19

The first-ever World Kokani Day will be celebrated in the city on January 19, along with a Kokan Mela on January 18-19, to provide visibility and a platform to the community from the State’s coastal region.

President of Anjuman–I–Islam, Zahir Kazi on Monday said the community is a living example of national intergration and harmony. He also said governments over the years had neglected the region’s tourism potential. “Irrespective of which government is in power, they do not care for the tourism sector in the Konkan belt as compared to the attention Goa gets when it comes to tourism, which is why it is lagging behind in that sector,” he said.

Addressing a press conference organised by Kokan Community Forum (KCF) to announce the programmes, Dr. Kazi said that the lack of hotel facilities for people who wish to holiday on the beaches results in short-term visitors to the coastal belt.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan will attend the World Kokani Day celebrations at M.H. Saboo Siddik Ground at Byculla. Eminent people from the region who have excelled in academic and non-academic endeavours will be felicitated on the occasion.

Dr. Kazi said food stalls will showcase traditional Konkani dishes, which expose the youth to delicacies from the region and remind those who have moved to other cities or countries of their roots.

Salim Alware, chairman of the Indian Muslim Intellectual Forum, said stalls on religious scriptures, mental health, cultural awareness that will help improve the visibility and representation of the community will also be a part of the mela.

Kamal Mandlekar, vice chairman, KCF, said the aim of celebrating World Kokani Day was “to secure the unity, connectivity, education and tourism of the Konkan community spread around Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar districts.”