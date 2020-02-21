City to host first kitten adoption camp this weekend

The sight of abandoned kittens outsider her pet boarding at Santacruz drove Kanan Modi to organise an kitten and cat adoption camp, called Happily Ever After, this weekend. Although Mumbai has several dog adoption camps, this will be the first exclusive camp for kittens and cats, claims Ms. Modi.

Ms. Modi has been running The Pet Patch, a cat boarding, for the last two years. In her experience, people are more inclined towards adopting dogs rather than cats. She previously ran a kitten adoption campaign on social media.

“Around 30 cats and kittens got their permanent homes through that drive,” says Ms. Modi. “But often people who were interested used to show up only after four or five months and by then the kittens would grow up. They would then leave those cats saying they were looking for a kitten.”

Around 40 kittens will be up for adoption at Happily Ever After. “We take complete care of their food and health in our cat boarding,” says Ms. Modi.

The camp will allow visitors to spend time with the kittens and familiarise themselves with the animals. “There are about 150 people who have shown interest in our event on Facebook,” says Ms. Modi.

The kittens at the camp all have different back stories, from being abandoned in parking lots to being left on the street by their mothers, but they all share the same desire for a comfortable home.

Happily Ever After will take place at The Pet Patch in Santacruz (East) on February 23, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details contact 9820038542.