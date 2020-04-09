City tally crosses 700; second death in Dharavi

The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai crossed the 700-mark with 72 new cases being reported on Wednesday. The tally now stands at 714, while the death toll has touched 45 with the death of a 64-year-old man from Dharavi who had underlying ailments such as diabetes, hypertension and chronic lung disease.

Civic officials said the resident of Social Nagar in Dharavi died within a few hours of admission at KEM Hospital on Tuesday. “He was brought in with breathlessness, fever and cough,” said a civic official.

This is the second death in Dharavi. Earlier, a 56-year-old garment shop owner died at Sion hospital on April 1 after testing positive. It is believed that he had met people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Other victims include three women aged 46, 54 and 59, who died at KEM Hospital, and an 85-year-old woman with asthma and lung ailments who succumbed at Kasturba Hospital.

Mumbai’s case fatality rate now stands at 6.30%. Most of the victims had underlying medical conditions and succumbed soon after being admitted to hospitals. Many cases and deaths reported over the past few days have no travel history or contact with people with high risk, hinting at early stages of community transmission.

Civic officials said aggressive contact tracing is under way in all wards and they have identified institutional quarantine facilities to accommodate nearly 11,000 people across the city. “These facilities are being utilised to house high-risk and low-risk contacts of COVID-19 patients from slums, chawls and congested localities to curb the spread of the disease in congested areas,” said a civic official. Over 900 such contacts have been shifted to the facilities so far.