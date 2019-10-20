City stands strong against human trafficking

Hundreds of Mumbaikars braved the rain for half an hour on Saturday morning to participate in a silent march against human trafficking.

The annual Walk For Freedom was organised by A21, a global anti-human trafficking organisation, in association with The Movement India, a Mumbai-based non-profit organisation. It was held simultaneously in 10 cities — Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Kolkata, Shillong, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Panjim and Pune — in India; and more than 450 cities across the globe, covering a total of 50 countries.

The march, which began at the St. Stanislaus School in Bandra (west) covered 3 kms to bandstand and back. It witnessed participation from individuals of all ages and non-profit organisations like International Justice Mission, Vision Rescue and Harmony Foundation.

Vikram Singh Bhandari, secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Mumbai, was the chief guest for the occasion.

“We are all here not for personal reasons but for a social malady that affects millions of vulnerable children. We are raising a voice for the freedom of victims of child trafficking,” he said.

Mr. Bhandari was accompanied by Triveni Acharya, journalist and co-founder of the Rescue Foundation, Judge Yatin Gamay from the Legal Services Authority and Biju Thampy, founder of The Movement India.

The Movement India is a volunteer mobilisation platform based in the city, which partners with other NGOs to organise similar events.

“Each of us has the choice to step up and be the solution to the problems that surround us. Slavery should not exist in our world when we are alive to help put an end to it,” Mr.Thampy said.

Statistics on the Global Slavery Index 2018 website state that close to eight million people are victims of modern-day slavery in India alone.

“Walk For Freedom reaches millions of people each year with an important message: slavery still exists, and it’s happening on our watch. There is so much power in gathering together, in showing up in force, and saying, ‘There are more of us against slavery than for it’,” Christine Caine, co-founder of A21, said.