City sees three organ donations in two days

The city saw three organ donations in the span of two days, giving a new lease of life to 10 critically ill patients. While 2019 was a good year for the organ donation programme, with 79 deceased organ donations, five have already been recorded so far this year.

On Wednesday, the city recorded two organ donations. In the first case at Mulund’s Fortis Hospital, the kin of a brain-dead patient consented to donate the liver and kidneys. In the second case at Nanavati Hospital, the relatives of a 65-year-old man also consented to donate the same organs.

The third case was recorded on Thursday when the family of a 41-year-old woman donated her heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas. According to Lilavati Hospital’s medical superintendent Dr. Sitaram Gawde, the donor was injured in a road accident and had suffered severe injuries.

“One of her kidney’s and pancreas were transplanted to a patient in Jupiter Hospital, while the other kidney and liver went to patients in Lilavati Hospital. Her heart went to a patient in Apollo Hospital, Navi Mumbai,” Pramod Shinge, the transplant coordinator, said.