City sees over 1,000 new cases, 68 deaths

Mumbai recorded 1,067 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the city’s tally to 59,293. The city also recorded 68 more fatalities, pushing the death toll to 2,250.

Of the latest victims, nearly 39 had co-morbid conditions. Health officials said obesity, diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases and cancer, are among the main co-morbid conditions that make recovery from COVID-19 difficult.

979 patients critical

As of Monday, 979 patients in the city were in a critical condition, while 1,187 of the 1,197 intensive care unit (ICU) beds in the city remained occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has been adding more ICU beds every day, by getting private healthcare providers to open their beds for COVID-19 patients, however, shortages persist. A civic official said the easing of the lockdown could lead to a surge in cases and many more ICU beds are required to deal with this.

At least 3,936 tests were carried out on Monday, taking the total number of tests to 2.61 lakh. The number of recoveries rose to 30,125, with 3,139 more patients being discharged.

Ward watch

Dharavi reported 25 new cases, taking its tally to 2,068. The area reported 77 deaths so far. G North, in which Dharavi lies, has reported 3,834 cases so far (second highest), of which 1,333 are active cases.

K East ward (Andheri East) crossed the 4,000-mark on Monday, the highest in Mumbai. It now has 4,076 cases of which 2,206 are active. The city now has nine wards with over 3,000 cases each. S (Bhandup, Powai) and N (Ghatkopar) wards were the latest to join this group.

The city’s average daily case growth rate now stands at 2.65% while its doubling rate is 27 days.

F North ward has a doubling rate of 55 days while M East has a doubling rate of 53 days. There are four other wards in the city with a doubling rate of over 40 days each.