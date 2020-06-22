City says ‘thank you’ to COVID-19 warriors through art at Mahim

Mumbai

22 June 2020 00:41 IST

Murals titled ‘Heroes of Mumbai’ at the station celebrate efforts of essential workers through lockdown

A riot of colour at Mahim station is expressing what every Mumbaikar is thankful for: the efforts of essential service providers in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

The large, continuous set of murals titled, ‘Heroes of Mumbai’ have been painted on the façade of Mahim railway station as an initiative of Western Railway (WR) in association with the ST+ART India Foundation and Asian Paints.

The mural depicts doctors, nurses, police personnel, vegetable sellers, delivery persons and sanitation workers who have worked throughout the lockdown, exposing themselves to the risk of infection.

The murals cover the walls at both the entrances of the station, on the facades of the station building as well as the boundary wall running parallel to the road.

The boundary was in a dilapidated condition and was repaired, after which it was decided to undertake the beautification of the station.

Chief public relations officer of WR, Ravinder Bhakar said the ‘Heroes of Mumbai’ Project at Mahim station not only enhances its beauty but is also a unique way to express solidarity with, and gratitude to, COVID-19 warriors. “We look forward to many more such beautification drives across various suburban stations of Western Railway,” he said.

The art has been designed by Gujarat-based street artist Nikunj Prajapati, popularly known as Do, and was brought to life by artist Munir Bukhari over 15 days. Set against a colourful background, Do’s monochromatic subjects stand out while everyone is shown engrossed in their work. Mr. Bukhari, who specialises in murals, said of the 28 murals, 22 had been completed. “The remaining will be completed in the next four to five days,” he said.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited, said the project is a way to thank the exceptional individuals who have put themselves at great risk to protect and serve others during these turbulent times.