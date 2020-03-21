City running out of isolation rooms

Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has informed the State government that not enough rooms are available in Mumbai to quarantine the large number of foreign travellers arriving in the city. The government has decided to allow people to travel to their hometowns and be quarantined there.

With 26,000 Indians expected to arrive at Mumbai airport from West Asian countries, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is dreading the strain on quarantine facilities. At present, the percentage of confirmed positive patients, being treated at Kasturba Hospital, is low. But even if 6,000 of the 26,000 passengers have to be quarantined in Mumbai, the BMC does not have that many beds.

Currently, Mumbai has 118 people in quarantine centres at Seven Hills Hospital, civic training facilities in Powai and Borivali, private hotels, government guesthouses, college hostels and dormitories. On Friday, 650 international passengers arrived in Mumbai. On Thursday, it was 800.

After Mr. Pardeshi’s request, the government decided to allow those people whose hometowns are within 300 km of Mumbai to be transported there in dedicated buses. If the number of people is smaller or the destination is farther, they will be sent in taxis. They will have no contact with the general public, and will have to pay for the transportation.

The collector has been asked to keep 15-25 buses and 20-25 taxis ready at the airport. The respective collector of that town will have to make arrangements to quarantine these people in hotel rooms and track their symptoms.

“This does not include any Category A (confirmed positive cases) passengers. It is only meant for Category C passengers (travellers who are completely healthy and have no symptoms). We can even include Category B people (travellers who are senior citizens) if they are willing,” said P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner in-charge of airports. He said this move is aimed at passengers coming from all countries.