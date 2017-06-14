City registers two perfect scores, but pass percentage falls

Mumbai: Overall pass percentage in the SSC exams, the results to which were declared on Tuesday, registered a decline compared to the previous year from 91.9% to 90.09%. However, individual scores went up thanks to marks being allotted to extra-curricular activities. The city shone with two students, Aboli Borse of Balmohan Vidyalaya and Sanika Ranade of Thakur Vidya Mandir securing 100%.

Aboli, whose perfect score included the 19 marks she scored in the cultural category, had appeared for a kathak exam at the Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Vidyalaya in which she garnered an ‘A’ grade. “I had to check my results thrice to believe that I scored full marks; I never expected this,” Aboli, who aspires to be a doctor, said. Sanika, who scored 477 out of 500, received 23 marks in the sports category, which took her to 100%.

“The percentage has gone down this year due to the increase in the number of students appearing, as there is now a provision for re-examination in Class IX, which wasn’t there before,” Duttatray Jagtap, chairperson for the State Board’s Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, said. “The papers were set with the objective of getting the maximum pass percentage.”

However, school principals differed in their opinions on the allocation of marks to extra-curricular activities. “I appreciate the decision taken by the State Board, as it will now encourage to students to participate in extra-curricular activities. Often, students are reluctant to take part in such activities as they fear losing out on marks; this new marking system will ensure all-round development,” said Sangeeta Srivastav, principal, Kandivali Education Society’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vividhlaxmi Vidyalaya.

Geeta Murlidhar, principal, Model English School, Dombivali, said, “The only downside to the inclusion of extra-curricular activities is students who are academically bright might be at a disadvantage.”

The introduction of the ATKT option brought relief to students who weren’t able to clear a maximum of two subjects, as they can now apply for admissions to FYJC and appear for the re-exam in July or August.