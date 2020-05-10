City records 722 new cases, 27 deaths

Mumbai recorded 722 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing its tally to 12,864 on Saturday. The city also recorded 27 new fatalities, taking its death toll to 489.

The victims comprised 11 men and 16 women and 21 of them had co-morbidities. Three victims were below 40 years, 12 between 40 and 60 years and 12 above 60 years.

The new Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, and additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani visited Dharavi and Nair hospital on Saturday.

Mr. Chahal directed officials to ensure that rules are followed strictly in the containment zone and more people be placed in institutional quarantine as they might be high-risk contacts. Mr. Kakani said, “If enough quarantine beds are not available in Dharavi, people can be moved to facilities in other wards.” He said more people from Dharavi will be placed in quarantine.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Nitesh Rane posted on social media another video allegedly shot inside Sion hospital showing two patients sharing beds and others sitting on the floor. Mr. Kakani said the situation arose because of increase in patient inflow in a short period of time. He said, “We have asked all hospitals not to transfer patients due to shortage of beds. Patients have to be first stabilised before finding vacant beds for them in other hospitals.” He said stabilised patients were shifted one by one to SevenHills Hospital.

The BMC has divided the city into seven zones and made an IAS officer in charge of each zone to ensure better coordination among wards.

Mr. Kakani said, “Ward officers can communicate with zonal heads to ensure that even the smallest problems are sorted immediately.”